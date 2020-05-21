STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's counter-terrorism steps important but not irreversible: US

Pakistan was under intense global pressure to rein in terrorist outfits operating from its soil after the Pulwama attack in February, 2019.

Published: 21st May 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | (Photo | AP)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is pressing Islamabad to take "credible steps" to dismantle the terror groups operating from its soil, a top US diplomat has said, describing Islamabad's recent counter-terrorism mesaures like the prosecution and conviction of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed as important but not irreversible.

Speaking at an Atlantic Council-organised virtual discussion, Alice Wells, the outgoing Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, also said the US encourages practical steps that India and Pakistan can take to reduce bilateral tensions.

She said the recent counter-terrorism steps being undertaken by Pakistan are important but not irreversible.

"I don't turn these steps irreversible, but they're important steps. Whether it's the prosecution and conviction of (JuD chief) Hafiz Saeed, the seizure of assets, certainly what we've seen on the documentation, better documentation of the economy and we need to keep that focus and work with our international partners," Wells said at the session held by the Washington DC-based think tank on Wednesday.

Participating in the discussion with Richard Verma, the former US Ambassador to India, Wells also said that the Trump administration continues to encourage practical steps for India and Pakistan to reduce tensions.

"We certainly support practical steps that India and Pakistan can take to reduce tensions such as restoring the 2003 line of control ceasefire, while continuing of course to press Pakistan to take credible steps to dismantle terrorist groups," she said.

The Indian government led by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee entered into a border ceasefire agreement with Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on November 26, 2003.

The Indo-Pak hyphenation is now found only in history books, she said.

Noting that the US considers Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country of 200 million population, as an important partner, she said that the Trump administration is not blind to the cross-cutting issue of terrorism.

"The administration has a very strong stance on terrorism. It's principled approach towards combating non-state actors and the presence of non-state actors has also been a boon in our broader global engagement and certainly in our engagement with India," she said.

The US has continuously asked Pakistan to end its support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region, to terrorist safe havens inside the country.

Wells said that what really made it a warning shot across the bow was the international community's reaction to the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Pakistan was under intense global pressure to rein in terrorist outfits operating from its soil after the Pulwama attack in February, 2019.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

"There was an escalatory period. It was quite concerning to everyone. But India did not come under criticism for its response. And it didn't come under criticism by principal allies or partners or friends of Pakistan because there was a deep concern over the fact that a non-state actor was being allowed to, or was able to operate in a fashion that was destabilising to global security," she said.

"So I do think that we are in a different period and we really welcomed these important steps that are being taken by Pakistan. I welcomed the important statements that Prime Minister Khan has issued. Words are not actions, but those are important words," Wells said.

Earlier, she told reporters during a conference call that the suspension of security assistance by President Donald Trump in 2018 marked a fundamental change in the country's approach towards Pakistan.

"The South Asia strategy made it clear that Pakistan needed to take decisive action against these groups, particularly those who support the conflict in Afghanistan and threaten regional stability," Wells said.

Since then, the United States has seen constructive steps by Pakistan to encourage the Taliban to advance the Afghan peace process, Wells said.

"Pakistan has also taken initial steps towards curtailing other terrorist groups that threatened the region such as arresting and prosecuting (terrorists) and beginning to dismantle terrorist financing structures.

"As Pakistan's commitment to peace in the region has grown, we're seeing initial growth in our relationships, particularly in trade," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan terrorism United States India
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp