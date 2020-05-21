STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK watchdog clears British PM Boris Johnson of criminal wrongdoing

The Independent Office for Police Conduct ruled against a criminal investigation into Johnson's ties to tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri.

Published: 21st May 2020 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

British PM Boris Johnson

British PM Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face a criminal investigation into whether he offered special favours to an American businesswoman during his time as mayor of London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct ruled against a criminal investigation into Johnson's ties to tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri.

The independent office, which oversees police complaints in England, was asked to consider if there were grounds to investigate him for misconduct in public office.

Johnson has vociferously denied wrongdoing.

The Greater London Authority immediately announced that its investigation into Johnson's conduct would continue, even though a criminal investigation has now been ruled out.

The case arose from a Sunday Times report saying Arcuri was given money and privileged access while on trade missions that Johnson led as mayor.

Arcuri describes herself on her Twitter feed as an entrepreneur and producer.

"Our investigation will consider whether Boris Johnson conducted himself in a way that's expected from anyone in that position,'' said Len Duvall, chair of the authority's oversight committee."

It's important we get those answers, because Londoners deserve to have their politicians held accountable.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
British PM  Boris Johnson
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp