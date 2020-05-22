STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Cyclone Amphan considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila: UN

Cyclone Amphan, the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades, made landfall on Wednesday evening.

Published: 22nd May 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mangled remains of a car after a tree fell on it during Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata Thursday May 21 2020.

Mangled remains of a car after a tree fell on it during Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata Thursday May 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Cyclone Amphan, which has killed 77 people and left thousands homeless in West Bengal, is now considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila which slammed southern Bangladesh and eastern India in 2009, the UN has said.

Cyclone Amphan, the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades, made landfall on Wednesday evening.

It has battered several parts of the state, washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.

Seven districts badly hit are South 24 Paraganas, North 24 Paraganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata, with damage also reported in the district of Birbhum.

"The UN Country Team in India reported that Cyclone Amphan, which caused widespread damage around Calcutta is now considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila, which slammed the region in May 2009," the UN said in a news report.

Power and telecommunications have been affected across the cyclone-affected districts and North and South 24 Parganas are facing water scarcity.

Massive damage is also expected to standing crops and plantations.

The UN report said that while fires have maimed transformers and telecommunications in Kolkata, uprooted trees and damaged electric poles have caused power cuts.

Several roads have been blocked, shops damaged, and streets waterlogged from the heavy rainfall during high tide.

Embankment breaches have occurred throughout the state while water inundation and wind have damaged Kolkata airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

"He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," it said.

The world organisation said UN humanitarians and partners were working hard to assist the people of Bangladesh and India suffering from the impact of the cyclone, which made landfall on Wednesday, wreaking havoc, causing high tidal surges, flooding and embankments to collapse.

Currently, the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Fund, Kolkata police, fire services and West Bengal state police are undertaking relief and restoration efforts.

The state and district-level Interagency Group coordination mechanism has been activated in West Bengal.

The UN's children's agency UNICEF, which is closely monitoring the situation with state departments, expressed concern that the COVID-19 could deepen the cyclone's humanitarian consequences in both the countries.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that around 10 million people in Bangladesh were impacted by the cyclone, with half a million families potentially having lost their homes.

UNICEF has said that at least 19 million children in parts of Bangladesh and India are at imminent risk from flash flooding, storm surges and heavy rain as Cyclone Amphan made landfall.

West Bengal, "home to more than 50 million people, including over 16 million children, is expected to take a direct hit from the powerful storm," the UN agency had said in a statement Wednesday.

UNICEF said it was also very concerned that the COVID-19 could deepen the humanitarian consequences of Cyclone Amphan in both countries.

Evacuees who have moved to crowded temporary shelters would be especially vulnerable to the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19, as well as other infections.

Bangladesh has shifted over 20 lakh people to storm shelters and deployed the military to deal with the powerful cyclone.

Leading global storm tracker AccuWeather on Tuesday described Amphan as the first super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal since 1999.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Amphan Cyclone Aila UN
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp