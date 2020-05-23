STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
92 die in PIA plane crash in Karachi

Soon after the crash, Sindh Minister of Health & Population Welfare declared an emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi.

Published: 23rd May 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger crashed near Karachi airport on Friday.

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: At least 92 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi on Friday, reported Al Jazeera citing officials.

The outlet citing a health ministry spokeswoman also reported that two male passengers survived the crash.

According to Health Ministry spokeswoman, Meeran Yousuf, 60 bodies have been kept at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and 32 at Civil Hospital Karachi.

The A320 Airbus was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303 when it crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport.

Meanwhile, according to a Sputnik report, the Pakistani government's aviation division has set up a four-member investigative team that will probe the deadly plane crash near the southern city of Karachi.

"On the directives of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and with the approval of Federal Government Aircraft Investigation Committee headed by Air Commodore Usman Ghani, [a] President Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has been constituted," the ministry tweeted, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

TAGS
Pakistan International Airlines PIA Karachi plane crash
