China reports 28 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, majority from Wuhan

China's National Health Commission said that so far, 370 asymptomatic cases, including 26 from overseas, were under quarantine.

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Students, wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, arrive to a high school in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province

Students, wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, arrive to a high school in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (File| AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China has reported 28 new asymptomatic cases, majority of them from COVID-19 epicenter Wuhan, health officials said on Saturday.

China's National Health Commission said that so far, 370 asymptomatic cases, including 26 from overseas, were under quarantine.

No new confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on Friday, the health officials said.

It said that 28 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the country on Friday, with the majority of them from Wuhan.

Hubei province, for which Wuhan is the capital, has reported 25 new asymptomatic cases on Friday.

The total number of such cases under medical observation in the province was 295 by Friday, the local health commission said.

Asymptomatic cases are those which test COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat.

However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

Local health authorities are conducting mass testing of all of its 11.2 million population to ensure that there is no second wave of the virus attack.

Hubei has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two in critical condition.

As of Friday, the country has a total of 82,971 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,634 people have died of the disease.

