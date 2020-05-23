STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID19: Indian-Americans welcome relaxation in visa, travel restrictions for OCI cardholders

On Friday, the central government allowed certain categories of OCI cardholders, who are stranded abroad, to come to the country.

Published: 23rd May 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

Indian passport (Image used for representational purpose only)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Indian-Americans have welcomed the decision of the Indian government to ease the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions imposed on those having OCI cards, describing it as a big relief for them.

Overseas Citizens of India or OCI card is issued to people of Indian origin globally which gives them almost all the privileges of an Indian national except for the right to vote, government service and buying agricultural land.

The OCI card gives them visa-free travel to India.

On Friday, the central government allowed certain categories of OCI cardholders, who are stranded abroad, to come to the country.

Earlier, according to the regulations issued by the Indian government in April, visas of foreign nationals and OCI cards were suspended as part of the new international travel restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic.

This privilege of visa-free travel to India was causing distress among a large number of people of Indian-origin and Indian citizens in countries like the US whose children were OCI cardholders as they were born in this country.

Many Indian parents, several of whom lost their jobs as a result of the economic crisis due to coronavirus pandemic, but were not allowed to take the special evacuation flights of Air India from various US cities, took to social media and urged the Indian leaders to allow them to travel to India.

"This is a big relief for the OCI cardholders. It was a humanitarian crisis in the making.I am pleased that the Indian Government listened to their voices," said social activist Prem Bhandari, chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, who has been taking up the cause of the OCI cardholders.

"(This is a) much needed relaxation to the distressed parents with minors having OCI need to travel back home," said Geeta Somani.

In a family of four, her six-year-old daughter is an OCI cardholder, and the rest are Indian citizens and their US visa is about to expire.

But they were not able to travel because of the previous travel restrictions for the OCI cardholders.

Now they are planning to travel back home.

"Many thanks to all of you and the Government of India for understanding our concern," said a person named Rajesh.

Bhandari who for the past few weeks had launched a relentless campaign for the Indian Government to reverse its recent OCI order said voices of overseas Indians were humanely considered by its leaders, right from the top Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

Flooded with questions on the OCI card issue, Muraleedharan during a webinar last week organized by Federation of Indian Americans (FIA) and Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), assured Indian Americans that the government will soon take a decision.

During the webinar, after listening to their concerns, top RSS leader Dr Krishna Gopal had assured us that he will take up the matter with appropriate authorities in India, Bhandari said adding efforts made by every-one from inside and outside India helped resolve this emerging humanitarian crisis.

"This is great news for the diaspora in need," said Ranjeet Singh Champawat.

"Today is such a great day. The Government of India resolves the big concern for OCI holders," said Alok Kumar, former FIA president.

"Good news for OCI Cardholders. Multiple-entry lifelong visa facility granted to Overseas Citizen of India cardholders restored for minor children of Indian nationals abroad and holding OCI cards," tweeted Oxomiya Jiyori.

"Good News for OCI cardholders," said Sunanda Sondhi.

At the same time, a number of OCI cardholders on Friday sought further relaxation.

"Please include OCI kids of OCI parents and parents living in India. It would be a nominal number in the scheme of things," urged Sunil Kumar.

"I am an OCI cardholder living in India from 2008 and my son is an OCI cardholder stuck in the USA," he wrote.

"Request you to please allow OCI students of OCI parents residing in India for almost 16 years," urged Uma Sitaraman.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian American visa relaxation OCI cardholders coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp