Seven restaurant-goers suspected with coronavirus in Germany

Germany started loosening its coronavirus restrictions on April 20 and that process has gathered pace recently.

Chef Radeke (L) and Stephanie Thiem prepare to reopen Cafe Prag in Schwerin, northeastern Germany on May 9, 2020 amid the ongoing Covid-19, coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Authorities say seven people appear to have been infected with the coronavirus at a restaurant in northwestern Germany, in what would be the first known such case since restaurants started reopening in the country two weeks ago.

The local government in Leer county said Friday night that the cases, reported between Tuesday and Friday, led to at least 50 people being quarantined.

Previously, no new cases had been confirmed in the area for over a week.

Lower Saxony state, where Leer is located, allowed restaurants to reopen May 11 with hygiene precautions.

Those currently include a 2-meter (6 ½-foot) distance between tables, masks for waiters and an obligation to take the name, address and phone number of guests so that possible infections can be traced.

