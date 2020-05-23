STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

White House press secretary reveals Trump's bank details

The donation was as per the quarterly tradition of Trump to forgo his USD 400,000 salary and donate it.

Published: 23rd May 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Revealing a little too much, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany committed a gaffe by disclosing President Donald Trump's bank information while displaying a cheque donating his quarterly salary to the Department of Health and Human Services.

As McEnany held the cheque to show it to the reporters on Friday, it not only had the USD 100,000 amount to be given to the HHS but also displayed the president's private bank account and routing numbers, The New York Times reported.

The donation was as per the quarterly tradition of Trump to forgo his USD 400,000 salary and donate it.

In the past, Trump has donated to the Small Business Administration initiative to help veteran entrepreneurs, to the Office of the Surgeon General to fight the opioid epidemic, and to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, among other places.

According to the nbcnews.com, the donation to HHS is being made to develop new therapies for treating and preventing coronavirus.

"Here is the cheque," McEnany said as she held the cheque, which appeared to be a real Capital One bearing not just the president's name and signature, but also his bank information.

The address of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and other personal details, like accounting and routing numbers, were also visible on the cheque, the nbcnews.com report said.

The New York Times report quoted an administration official as saying that mock checks were never used in the briefing.

Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said that Trump's salary went to help advance new therapies to treat this virus, "but leave it to the media to find a shameful reason not to simply report the facts, focusing instead on whether the cheque is real or not.

However, there were concerns over the revelation of the president's bank details in the media.

It's not a best practice to share that information publicly, Eva Velasquez, the president and chief executive of the Identity Theft Resource Center, was quoted as saying in the report.

If you don't have protections in place, there are sophisticated schemes and ways someone could access those funds knowing the account and routing number and the individual person it belongs to, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
White House Kayleigh McEnany Donald Trump bank information
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp