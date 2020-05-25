STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50-year-old Indian teacher dies of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi

Published: 25th May 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: A 50-year-old Indian teacher has died of coronavirus in the UAE, according to a media report.

Anil Kumar, a Hindi teacher at Sunrise School in Abu Dhabi, died on Sunday morning, the Gulf News reported.

Kumar was detected with COVID-19 on May 7.

In a statement, the Sunrise School said, "The sad and shocking demise of Mr Anil Kumar, a senior Hindi teacher of Sunrise School on May 24, has left the entire Sunrise family in a pall of gloom.

"The bond that he had developed over the years, just as how we have with each faculty, makes the loss unbearable.

The entire school is shaken and finds it hard to come to terms with this most saddening news," the daily quoted the statement.

Kumar is survived by his wife and two children.

His wife Rajini teaches mathematics at the Sunrise School.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has claimed 245 lives with nearly 30,000 confirmed cases in the UAE.

The virus has so far killed over 3,45,000 people across the world.

Coronavirus
