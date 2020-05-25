STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Spain set to open beaches, restaurants

On Monday, customers will be able to occupy 50 per cent of the space assigned for outdoor seating at restaurants and bars in the Spanish capital and Barcelona.

Published: 25th May 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Barcelona permitted Wednesday for people to walk on its beaches for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown

Barcelona permitted Wednesday for people to walk on its beaches for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID:  Spain is preparing to reopen some of its beaches for sunbathing on Monday, when restaurants and bars in Madrid and Barcelona will serve clients at outdoor seating as the country relaxes its virus lockdown.

On Monday, customers will be able to occupy 50 per cent of the space assigned for outdoor seating at restaurants and bars in the Spanish capital and Barcelona.

The two cities are the hardest hit areas by the pandemic in Spain, accounting for more than 15,00 of the nation's 28,752 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Travel between provinces will remained prohibited until late June and international tourists won't be allowed to come until July.

Spain reported an eighth straight day with fewer than 100 confirmed deaths from the virus on Sunday, when health authorities said 70 people had died in the past 24 hours.

At the height of the outbreak in early March more than 900 Spaniards died a day.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spain reopens beaches Spain coronavirus coronavirus COVID 19 Spain reopens restaurants
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp