STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Germany mulls 50,000 euros a month for stricken firms

To qualify for the support, applicants must prove that their revenues plunged by at least 60 percent year-on-year in April and May, when the impact of the coronavirus lockdowns hit hardest.

Published: 25th May 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

FRANKFURT: Germany's economy ministry on Monday unveiled plans to ramp up support for hard-hit smaller companies, proposing as much as 50,000 euros ($54,000) in monthly aid to help the nation's vaunted "Mittelstand" survive the coronavirus crisis.

The proposal, seen by AFP, is currently being discussed with the finance ministry and is aimed at helping firms cover their fixed costs from June to December as the pandemic pushes Europe's top economy into its worst recession in decades.

"Time is running out for some companies," a spokeswoman for Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.

To qualify for the support, applicants must prove that their revenues plunged by at least 60 percent year-on-year in April and May, when the impact of the coronavirus lockdowns hit hardest.

ALSO READ: German activity picks up, can't escape official recession

The aid, up to a maximum of 50,000 euros a month, would be available to freelancers and companies that employ up to 249 workers.

The plan is expected to cost the German state some 25 billion euros by August, the economy ministry's proposal showed. The total price tag will depend on how the country copes with the virus in the later months of the year.

Germany has already launched a huge rescue package worth 1.1 trillion euros to steer the country through the coronavirus-induced downturn, even ditching its cherished policy of maintaining a balanced budget to finance the stimulus.

The massive package includes state-backed loan guarantees, cash injections and schemes to put millions of workers on reduced hours to avoid layoffs.

ALSO READ: Germany divided over plans to nix rules despite outbreaks

Germany divided over plans to nix rules despite outbreaksGermany divided over plans to nix rules despite outbreaksHaving weathered the coronavirus outbreak better than many of its neighbours so far, Germany has gradually started loosening restrictions in recent weeks.

Shops, factories and restaurants are cautiously reopening but the economic damage is far from over as social distancing rules prevent a return to business as usual.

Economy Minister Altmaier's latest plan is specifically targeted at supporting Germany's "Mittelstand", the tens of thousands of small- and medium-sized firms considered the backbone of the country's economy.

Many of them make highly specialised products for niche markets, such as high-tech parts for medical devices or factory equipment, making them crucial to Germany's success as an export champion.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Germany economy economy COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp