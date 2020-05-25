STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Millions of kids in Australia return to schools as COVID-19 numbers fall

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday students and teachers had to observe one key message: Stay home if sick.

Published: 25th May 2020

Kindergarten students work on an activity at Annandale Public School in Sydney

Kindergarten students work on an activity at Annandale Public School in Sydney. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CANBERRA: Millions of children in Australia have returned to schools in the states of New South Wales and Queensland as numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the country fall.
The two states on Monday joined the less populous Western Australia and South Australia states and the Northern Territory in resuming face-to-face learning, instead of studying from home online.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday students and teachers had to observe one key message: Stay home if sick.

“We''re not out of the woods yet. We have to take each day as it comes, each week as it comes and we keep our fingers crossed that Queenslanders will continue to flatten that curve,” Palaszczuk said.

The remaining jurisdictions -- Victoria and Tasmania states and the Australian Capital Territory -- plan to send students back to school in stages through early June.

While New South Wales, Australia''s most populous state, and Queensland, the third-most populous state, agree on reopening schools, they differ on reopening their common border.

New South Wales has recorded 50 of Australia''s 102 COVID-19 deaths and wants all state borders reopened. Queensland has recorded only six deaths and has no plans to open its borders.

South Australia and the Northern Territory also have no active cases and have closed borders. The Australian Capital Territory has not had a case in three weeks and has left its borders open like the worst-effected states, New South Wales and Victoria.

