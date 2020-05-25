STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Severe storm lashes vast expanse of west Australian coast

The storm was subsiding by Monday afternoon. Up to 65,000 homes and businesses had lost power at the height of the emergency.

Published: 25th May 2020 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Australia storm

Debris falls from a row of damaged shops in Perth, Australia, Monday, May 25, 2020. There are reports of damage to buildings, homes, fences, electricity infrastructure and trees across Perth as a severe storm hit the coast and brought wind gusts of more than 100 kilometers per hour, officials said. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PERTH: Tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost power, buildings were battered and trees were uprooted as a vast stretch of the west Australian coast was whipped by a severe storm on Monday for the second straight day.

No casualties were reported from what Acting Assistant Commissioner of Western Australia state’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services Jon Broomhall called a “a once-in-a-decade-type” storm system.

The system that struck an extraordinarily large area was the result of remnants of late-season Cyclone Mangga tracking southeast and colliding in the southern Indian Ocean with a northeast-moving cold front.

The combined weather system lashed a 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) stretch of the west coast from Carnarvon to Cape Leeuwin and including the state capital, Perth, with winds gusting at more than 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour overnight, Bureau of Meteorology manager Neil Bennett said.

Wind speeds reached 132 kph (82 mph) at Cape Leeuwin, the fastest for the month of May since 2005.

Heavy rains lashed 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) of coastline from the Margaret River winery region in the south to Exmouth in the north. The rain and 8-meter (26-foot) waves caused flooding along the coast and eroded beaches, Bennett said.

“It was really right up and down the coast, including the Perth area, but particularly that southwest area of (Western Australia state) really caught the brunt of this one,” Bennett said of the storm.

The storm was subsiding by Monday afternoon. Up to 65,000 homes and businesses had lost power at the height of the emergency. But power had been restored to all but 24,000 by Monday afternoon, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said.

The inland gold mining town of Kalgoorlie lost power to 15,000 homes when winds blew a backyard shed into an electricity substation, Western Power spokesman Paul Entwistle said.

Western Australia is one of the largest states or provinces in the world. The U.S. state of Alaska has less than two-thirds its land area.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australia storm
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp