STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

South Korea reports 16 new cases of coronavirus, 267 deaths

The transmissions, which came amid relaxed attitudes on social distancing, have raised concern as officials proceed with a phased reopening of schools, which began with high-school seniors last week.

Published: 25th May 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Seoul education superintendent Cho Hee-yeon, second from left, checks a senior student's body temperature as the students arrive at the Kyungbock High School in Seoul, South Korea

Seoul education superintendent Cho Hee-yeon, second from left, checks a senior student's body temperature as the students arrive at the Kyungbock High School in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL:  South Korea reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus as official scramble to stem transmissions with 2 million more children returning to school this week.

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought national totals to 11,206 cases and 267 deaths.

Thirteen of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area where more than 200 infections have been linked to nightclubs and other entertainment facilities that had seen increased crowds in early May before officials shut thousands of them over the past week.

The transmissions, which came amid relaxed attitudes on social distancing, have raised concern as officials proceed with a phased reopening of schools, which began with high-school seniors last week.

This week it will be high school juniors, middle school seniors, elementary first- and second-graders and kindergartners.

More reopenings are scheduled in early June.

"It's important that every member of our nation cooperates so that local transmissions don't reach schools, and infections of students don't spread to local communities," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said in virus meeting on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Korea coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp