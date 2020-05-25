STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK PM's aide refuses to quit; cities 'exceptional circumstances' for 400-km drive during lockdown

He said he did not to tell the prime minister when he decided to drive his family 260 miles (over 400 kms) during lockdown, when his wife developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Published: 25th May 2020 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

PM Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home, Monday May 25, 2020. Johnson is standing by his top aide, Cummings, who is accused of breaking lockdown rules by traveling 250 miles (400 km) to his parents’ house while coming down with COVID-19.

PM Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home, Monday May 25, 2020. Johnson is standing by his top aide, Cummings, who is accused of breaking lockdown rules by traveling 250 miles (400 km) to his parents’ house while coming down with COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's embattled top aide on Monday refused to quit and defended his actions of driving over 400 kilometres to his parents' home at the height of the coronavirus stay-at-home lockdown, seen as a breach of rules.

Dominic Cummings, who as Johnson's Chief Strategy Adviser is mostly a behind the scenes figure, addressed an unusual press briefing in the Rose Garden of 10 Downing Street in London as furore over his journey continued to escalate into a crisis threatening the UK Prime Minister's authority.

He said he did not to tell the prime minister when he decided to drive his family 260 miles (over 400 kms) during lockdown, when his wife developed COVID-19 symptoms.

He said he believed he was acting "reasonably" and within the law.

Cummings also said he had not considered resigning over the issue - but should have made a statement on it earlier.

"I don't think I am so different and that is one rule for me and one rule for other people," he said in a statement as the UK the deadly disease has claimed nearly 37,000 lives in the country.

"I think I behaved legally and responsibly throughout, given the circumstances. I understand that some people do not feel I should have left but I respectfully disagree," said Cummings, explaining in detail that the reason he undertook the journey on March 31 was to ensure his four-year-old child would have family support if he and his wife got too ill to look after him.

"In terms of the rules, they made clear that if you are dealing with small children that can be exceptional circumstances, and what I was dealing with was exceptional. I dealt with it in the way that was the least risk to everybody involved," he said, adding that he was also worried that "death threats" he had already received related to incorrect media reports over his role in the lockdown would get worse.

The senior Downing Street official also blamed the media for incorrect reporting about him taking multiple journeys back and forth between London and Durham and gave a detailed account of all the trips he and his family undertook in recent weeks.

He faced a volley of tough questions from the media, demanding if he regretted his actions as they have been seen to break the spirit of the law.

"I don't regret what I did...I was trying to do the best I could in a difficult situation," he declared.

He admitted that he can understand why people are angry and in hindsight he believes he should have made a statement on the situation earlier.

"I don't think I am so different and that there is one rule for me and one rule for other people," he said, in response to questions.

He also revealed that his four-year-old son had been taken to hospital while he was self-isolating at his family's farm in Durham.

The issue has dominated the headlines since Saturday, when his trip to Durham was first reported.

Johnson has fully backed his closest aide, saying he acted instinctively like any other parent would.

However, the UK PM has come under a lot of pressure from all sides of the political spectrum to sack his closest aide for flouting the strict stay-at-home rules, with concerns that the issue puts the government's entire public health messaging at risk.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dominic Cummings Boris Johnson COVID lockdown UK
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp