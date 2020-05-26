STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Junior Minister Douglas Ross resigns over UK PM's aide Dominic Cummings' lockdown breach

Douglas Ross said he had constituents who had faced considerable hardship through the lockdown but stuck to the rules.

Published: 26th May 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London.

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: A junior minister in Boris Johnson's Cabinet resigned from his post on Tuesday in protest against the UK Prime Minister's support of his top aide, Dominic Cummings, over a perceived breach of the strict stay-at-home COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Johnson's embattled Chief Strategy Adviser faced a volley of hostile questions from the media on Monday evening when Downing Street took the unusual step for a staffer to address his own press conference amid growing anger from all sides of the political spectrum, including Johnson's own Conservative Party.

One of the many Tory members of Parliament voicing their concern, Under Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Ross, decided to step down from government, saying Cummings' interpretation of a 400-km drive to his parents’ home at the peak of the crisis was not shared by the majority of people.

“While the intentions may have been well meaning, the reaction to this news shows that Mr Cummings' interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked,” he said in his resignation letter, made public on social media.

Cummings had defended his trip to Durham in north-east England on March 31, and a subsequent shorter drive for what he said was to test his eyesight, as a “reasonable” move in order to seek childcare for his four-year-old son when he and his wife feared being very ill with coronavirus.

“As a father myself, my instinct is always to do what is best for my son and wife. We have been fortunate not to have caught this awful virus but if we did, we are prepared to follow the government advice and stay at home to contain the virus,” he said.

Ross said he had constituents who had faced considerable hardship through the lockdown but stuck to the rules.

“I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right,” he said.

Johnson has been under considerable pressure to sack his adviser but was hoping the lengthy press conference by Cummings to explain his side of the story would help draw a line under the controversy. But the resignation is unlikely to help shift focus away from the damaging headlines since the weekend, with critics saying Cummings' actions risk undermining the government's public health messaging.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Douglas Ross Dominic Cummings Dominic Cummings lockdown breach Lockdown breach UK Lockdown Boris Johnson COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Latest Updates  Coronavirus Updates 
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp