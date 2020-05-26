Nepal reports highest single-day coronavirus surge; total cases cross 750-mark

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day surge in the coronavirus cases with 90 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 772, the health ministry said.

The Himalayan nation, which has extended its nationwide lockdown till June 2 to contain the spread of the deadly virus, is among the countries having least number of COVID-19 cases.

The virus has so far claimed four lives in Nepal.

According to the health ministry, only two of the new patients are female.

The rest are all males, it said, adding that the patients are aged between 2 and 55 years.

While 26 cases were reported from Kapilvastu, 22 were registered in Rautahat, 12 in Surkhet, 8 in Banke, 5 in Siraha, 3 in Bara, 2 each in Arghakhachi, Gulmi, Mahottari, Jumla and Syangja, and 1 each in Dhanusha, Rupandehi, Kailali and Achham districts.

As many as 54,424 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Nepal, health officials said.

While 613 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals, 155 people have recovered so far, they said.

Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Oli on Monday said his government is doing its best to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister said his government would expand the scope of the COVID-19 testing and the tests would be done on at least two per cent of the country's population, which stands at 30 million.

He said the Nepal government is working to increase the number of quarantine facilities by utilising the hotels and public infrastructures which are now not being used.

During the address, Oli attributed the very low mortality rate of COVID-19 among the Nepalese people to their strong will power and eating habit.