STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal reports highest single-day coronavirus surge; total cases cross 750-mark

Himalayan nation Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

Published: 26th May 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

A Nepalese man carries his child as they return from a market during lockdown in Kathmandu.

A Nepalese man carries his child as they return from a market during lockdown in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day surge in the coronavirus cases with 90 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 772, the health ministry said.

The Himalayan nation, which has extended its nationwide lockdown till June 2 to contain the spread of the deadly virus, is among the countries having least number of COVID-19 cases.

The virus has so far claimed four lives in Nepal.

According to the health ministry, only two of the new patients are female.

The rest are all males, it said, adding that the patients are aged between 2 and 55 years.

While 26 cases were reported from Kapilvastu, 22 were registered in Rautahat, 12 in Surkhet, 8 in Banke, 5 in Siraha, 3 in Bara, 2 each in Arghakhachi, Gulmi, Mahottari, Jumla and Syangja, and 1 each in Dhanusha, Rupandehi, Kailali and Achham districts.

As many as 54,424 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Nepal, health officials said.

While 613 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals, 155 people have recovered so far, they said.

Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Oli on Monday said his government is doing its best to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister said his government would expand the scope of the COVID-19 testing and the tests would be done on at least two per cent of the country's population, which stands at 30 million.

He said the Nepal government is working to increase the number of quarantine facilities by utilising the hotels and public infrastructures which are now not being used.

During the address, Oli attributed the very low mortality rate of COVID-19 among the Nepalese people to their strong will power and eating habit.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepal Nepal coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp