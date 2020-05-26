STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korea reports 19 new virus cases, mostly from Seoul

Published: 26th May 2020 10:46 AM

Firefighters prepare to carry an injured worker after a fire engulfed a construction site in Icheon, South Korea on Wednesday.

Firefighters prepare to carry an injured worker after a fire engulfed a construction site in Icheon, South Korea on Wednesday. (Photo | AP)

By BNS

SEOUL: South Korea has reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus, most from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been actively tracing transmissions linked to nightclubs and other entertainment venues.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday also reported two more deaths, bringing national totals to 11,225 cases and 269 fatalities.

Officials linked three of the new cases to international arrivals.

South Korea has been reporting around 20 new cases per day over the past two weeks after health workers found hundreds of infections linked to club goers who went out in early May as the country eased social distancing measures.

The new infections in the greater capital area have caused concern as authorities proceed with a phased reopening of schools, which began with high school seniors last week.

Around 2.4 million high school juniors, middle school seniors, first and second graders, and kindergarten students will be returning to school on Wednesday.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged school officials to double-check their preventive measures.

He called for authorities to strengthen monitoring on some 390,000 undocumented foreign nationals who may have poor access to medical services and tests, but related measures weren't immediately announced.

