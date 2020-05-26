South Korean rights groups criticise smartphone anti-virus plans

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korean rights groups have criticised government plans to require some businesses to register their customers with smartphone QR codes as part of new anti-virus measures.

They say the country's technology-driven approach to COVID-19 has reached a point where an increase in state surveillance powers is a legitimate concern.

South Korea's Health Ministry has said beginning in June "high-risk" businesses such as bars, nightclubs, gyms, karaoke rooms and concert halls will be required to use QR codes to register their customers so they could be found more easily when transmissions occur.

In a joint statement Tuesday, groups including privacy watchdog Jinbo Net said such a move would be excessive.