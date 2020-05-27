STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Child rights violations cited as group urges inquiry into Philippine drug war killings 

Some children have been forced to drop out of school, to go to work, and even live in the streets as the government doesn’t offer a program to support children left behind by such killings, they say.

Published: 27th May 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Seminarians and nuns carry slogans and a mock coffin during a rally in Manila, Philippines, against drug-related killings. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: Human Rights Watch is calling on the UN’s top human rights body to launch an independent investigation into the Philippine government’s drug war that has left thousands dead, pointing in particular to its harmful effects on children.

The advocacy group made the call alongside Wednesday's launch of a report timed for the UN-backed Human Rights Council session next month. The report highlights the distress and economic troubles faced by many children whose family breadwinners were killed in the violence over nearly the last four years.

The 48-page report is based on nearly 50 interviews and examines the impact of about two dozen killings under President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

Some children have been forced to drop out of school, to go to work, and even live in the streets as the government doesn’t offer a program to support children left behind by such killings, the rights group said.

“Filipino children have suffered horribly from President Duterte’s decision to unleash the police and their hit men against suspected drug users,” the group's Philippines researcher Carlos Conde said. “The government needs to stop this endless violence that is upending children’s lives and direct assistance to the children harmed."

Duterte and Philippine police officials did not immediately comment on the report but they have insisted in the past that suspects were gunned down after they fought back during arrests or raids. The Philippine government maintains it has no policy condoning extrajudicial killings.

Duterte, however, has openly threatened drug traffickers with death and encouraged suspects to be shot when they threaten the lives of law enforcers.

The Philippines’ record is expected to come up at the June Human Rights Council session in Geneva — if coronavirus conditions permit, based on an assessment by Swiss authorities. Human Rights Watch is calling for an independent international inquiry into the killings.

The Philippines is currently one of the council's 48 member states.

Duterte’s government pulled out of the International Criminal Court after it opened a preliminary probe in February 2018 into complaints about the killings.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drug War Philippines Philippines drug war Human Rights United Nations Children child rights
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp