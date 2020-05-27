STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Missing hikers found after 18 days in New Zealand wilderness

Jessica O’Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, had hiked into the sprawling Kahurangi National Park on May 9, intending to be gone for about five days, according to police.

Published: 27th May 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

solo traveller, hiker

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: Two missing hikers were found alive Wednesday after surviving for 18 days in the New Zealand wilderness, police said.

Jessica O’Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, had hiked into the sprawling Kahurangi National Park on May 9, intending to be gone for about five days, according to police.

By Wednesday, five tracking experts, three dog teams and two helicopter crews were among those searching for the hikers. Bad weather earlier in the week had hampered the search and raised more concerns about the pair's safety.

St John ambulance spokesperson Ngaire Jones said the pair was brought by rescue helicopter to Nelson Airport where medics found they had only minor injuries. They were then taken to Nelson Hospital, Jones said.

Police did not immediately provide details of what had gone wrong for the hikers.

Another hiker, Heather Simpson, earlier told news organization Stuff that the pair had stopped at her campsite before continuing to hike alongside a river. She said they had seemed in good spirits and excited to go on an adventure together.

Simpson said the pair was young, fit and experienced in the wilderness, according to Stuff. She said the hikers told her they had enough food to last several days and they planned to ration it so it would last as long as possible.

At more than 450,000 hectares (1.1 million acres), the national park is New Zealand's second-largest, and some areas have no trails. It was one of the locations used in filming “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Zealand New Zealand missing hikers
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp