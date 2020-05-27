STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan to bring back 176 citizens stranded in India through Attari-Wagah border

India has imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus which has created havoc around the world by infecting 5,543,439 and killing 347,836 people.

Published: 27th May 2020 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday said that 176 Pakistanis stranded in India due to the current coronavirus lockdown will return home on Wednesday through the Attari-Wagah border, according to an statement from the Foreign Office.

India like many other nations in the world has imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus which has created havoc around the world by infecting 5,543,439 and killing 347,836 people.

These 176 Pakistanis were stranded in different Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Delhi due to the extended lockdown and closure of Attari-Wagah border following the outbreak of coronavirus, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

In line with the Prime Minister's directions, for safe and smooth repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi remained in close contact with the Indian side and the Foreign Office has been coordinating with other national authorities in Pakistan, the FO added.

It said the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi also facilitated and coordinated logistics for transfer of these Pakistanis to Attari from more than twenty different Indian cities, amid the lockdown.

More than 400 stranded Pakistanis have been repatriated from India through Attari-Wagah border since March 20, 2020.

The ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue till the repatriation of all remaining stranded Pakistanis, the FO said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that more than 110,000 Pakistani stranded in various parts of the world wanted to come back.

Pakistan has till now witnessed 57,705 cases of coronavirus, with 1,197 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan citizens india India lockdown COVID lockdown India to pakistan travel
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp