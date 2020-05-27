STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan leader Armugam Thondaman, responsible for winning citizenship for Indian origins, no more

Hours before his death, Thondaman had met with the new Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, and discussed bilateral cooperation for community development.

Published: 27th May 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Arumuga Thondaman with then Union Minister for External Affairs SM Krishna during an India visit in 2009. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Armugam Thondaman, a former minister who played a vital role in Sri Lanka's citizenship for the Indian-origin people working in the tea plantations in the country in the mid-1980s, has died. He was 56.

Thondaman, who was the leader of trade union and a political party, Ceylon Workers' Congress (CWC), died of a sudden heart attack on Tuesday, family sources said. He is the grandson of CWC founder Savumiamoorthy Thondaman.

The CWC represented the Tamil people of Indian origin in the central tea plantations in the island nation.

Thondaman was responsible for winning the Sri Lankan citizenship for the people of Indian origin working in the tea plantations in the mid 1980s. He supported President Gotabaya Rajapakse in the presidential election held in November last year.

He was appointed the minister of livestock development in December and was sitting as a candidate in the election to appoint a new parliament. The election was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours before his death, Thondaman had met with the new Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, and discussed bilateral cooperation for community development, including the ongoing Indian Housing Project in the plantation sector, local media reports said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Armugam Thondaman Sri Lanka Sri Lankan Tamils
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp