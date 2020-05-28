STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 effect: Australia's News Corp announces digital switch for most of its newspapers

News Corp. Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller described the shift that will take effect on June 29 as significant and said jobs will be lost.

Published: 28th May 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 12:20 PM

A security guard stands at the entrance to the News Corp. headquarters in Sydney, Thursday, May 28, 2020.

A security guard stands at the entrance to the News Corp. headquarters in Sydney, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CANBERRA: Australia's largest newspaper publisher, News Corp., announced on Thursday that most of its suburban and regional mastheads across the country will become digital-only next month due to the pandemic and digital platforms sharing their content.

He did not say how many.

He did not say how many.

"COVID-19 has impacted the sustainability of community and regional publishing. Despite the audiences of News Corp.'s digital mastheads growing more than 60% as Australians turned to trusted media sources during the peak of the recent COVID-19 lockdowns, print advertising spending which contributes the majority of our revenues, has accelerated its decline," Miller said in a statement.

Many News Corp. print mastheads were challenged and the double impact of the coronavirus lockdown plus tech platforms such as Google and Facebook not remunerating local publishers for content made the mastheads unsustainable, Miller said.

"These initiatives are significant. They will involve fundamental changes to how we operate our business but they are necessary," Miller said.

Some mastheads, or newspaper titles, would disappear, but their news would be published in regional sections of other mastheads, he said.

News Corp. suspended printing operations for 60 local papers in Australia in early April as advertising revenue vanished due to the pandemic.

The government has announced that Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the trade watchdog, will release in July draft rules for the platforms to pay fair compensation for the journalistic content siphoned from news media.

