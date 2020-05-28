STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia cases increase; third highest in the world

The total number of infections topped 379,000, the world's third-largest caseload behind the United States and Brazil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin during their meeting via teleconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin during their meeting via teleconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russia is continuing to see high numbers of new coronavirus cases even though its far-flung regions have increasingly moved to reopen the economy.

The government's anti-coronavirus task force reported 8,371 new infections Thursday, about the same as in the previous day and lower than the peak levels of more than 11,000 cases earlier this month.

Russian officials reported 174 new deaths, repeating the highest daily toll recorded two days ago and bringing the total to 4,142.

The Russian capital, which accounted for about half of all infections, eased the lockdown in place since late March, ordering to reopen non-food stores, dry cleaners and repair shops.

The city mayor also announced that residents will be allowed to walk in the parks with some restrictions and engage in sports in the mornings.

