STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Two Indian-origin men jailed in largest drugs bust in UK

Shakti Gupta, 34, from Birmingham and Baldev Singh Sahota, 54, from Oldbury in West Midlands were jailed for 18 years and 16 years respectively following a haul of 172 kg of cocaine.

Published: 28th May 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Smuggling

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LONDON: Two Indian-origin men have been sentenced to a total of 34 years in what Scotland Yard described as one of its biggest drugs busts in the UK, worth more than 20 million pounds.

Shakti Gupta, 34, from Birmingham and Baldev Singh Sahota, 54, from Oldbury in West Midlands were jailed for 18 years and 16 years respectively following a haul of 172 kg of cocaine, one of the largest land seizures of Class A or illegal drugs in the country.

"This operation has resulted in one of the largest land seizures of cocaine within the UK, ever," said Detective Superintendent Neil Ballard, from the Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Command.

"It is an extremely significant amount of Class A drugs that indicates the scale of this organised drug supply, which the Met has successfully dismantled," he said.

On December 11 last year, a team of the Met's Specialist Crime officers, supported by West Midlands Police, carried out a stop of a vehicle on the A45 highway, which was being driven by Sahota.

On inspection of the van, officers discovered a large quantity of Class A drugs (cocaine) had been mixed among pallets of frozen food.

The total weight of the cocaine discovered was 168 kg.

A further search was carried out at an address in Olds Trading Estate Park in Hockley, Birmingham, the same day.

A further 4 kg of Class A drugs (cocaine and MDMA) and 1 kg of cutting agent were discovered inside the address.

Gupta was arrested following the second raid and both men were taken into custody within the West Midlands Police jurisdiction.

They were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court in January this year, where they pleaded guilty to the offence.

The duo were sentenced at the same court earlier this month.

This sentencing result is due to the hard work and commitment from those involved in dismantling drugs networks that are intrinsically linked to the violence that we have seen playing out on our streets throughout the country, said Ballard.

This result should serve as a stark warning to anyone involved in the supply of drugs in London and the rest of the UK that we will do everything we legitimately can to bring you to justice," he said.

"The Met will continue to work with, and assist, our colleagues in other forces around the country, who are all dedicated to removing the drugs from our streets and reducing the serious violence associated with drugs supply, to protect the public, he added.

The Met Police released the details of the case this week as part of an appeal for information on anyone suspected of similar criminal activity.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drugs bust arrest UK drug bust
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp