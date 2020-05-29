STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

England to allow groups of six to meet outdoors as UK's COVID-19 lockdown eases

The changes come in over two months after the UK went into lockdown to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus on March 23 and has resulted in a death toll of over 37,800.

Published: 29th May 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

People enjoy the sunny and warm weather on the banks of the river Thames in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that groups of up to six people will be able to meet outdoors in England from next Monday, provided strict social distancing guidelines are followed, as part of steps towards easing the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The devolved administration of Scotland has begun easing its lockdown from Friday, which allows people from two households to meet outside so long as they keep at least two metres apart.

The changes come in over two months after the UK went into lockdown to control the spread of the deadly virus on March 23 and has resulted in a death toll of over 37,800.

Downing Street said the changes are part of a 'carefully-designed package' to ease the burden of lockdown in a way that is expected to keep the R rate or rate of infection down.

'We know that transmission of the virus is far lower outdoors, so we can confidently allow more interaction outside,' said Johnson.

'I want to reaffirm that fundamental commitment to the British people that all the steps we have taken, and will take, are conditional. They are conditional on all the data, and all the scientific advice, and it is that scientific advice which will help us to judge what we are doing is safe,' he said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

He stressed that the government will be monitoring how the new changes are working, and look at the R rate and the number of new infections before taking any further steps to avert the risk of a second peak of the virus.

As part of measures to reopen the economy, a series of measures will be put in place from next Monday in three core areas schools, retail, and social contact.

Primary schools, nurseries and other early year school settings will be reopened from June 1 and from June 15, secondary schools and colleges will begin to provide some face-to-face contact time to help students prepare for exams next year.

Thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centres will also begin to reopen next month.

Outdoor markets and car showrooms will be able to reopen from Monday, provided they meet COVID-19 secure guidelines to protect shoppers and workers.

Other non-essential retail can operate from June 15, also under secure guidelines.

ALSO READ | With 232 deaths, Russia records highest single-day coronavirus toll

Minimising contact with others is still the best way to prevent transmission.

The Prime Minister is clear that people should try to avoid seeing people from too many households in quick succession 'so that we can avoid the risk of quick transmission between lots of different families and continue to control the virus,' Downing Street said.

A new National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace programme, launched on Thursday, is aimed at tracking new infections in a more localised way to help ease the lockdown while keeping a check on the spread of the virus.

The government had set five tests for a phased exit from the lockdown, including monitoring the pressure on the NHS and the rate of infection, and said that the new measures will continuously be checked against those five tests.

Any of the new measures face being reversed if the rate of infection is seen to spike again.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp