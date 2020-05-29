STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
George Floyd death: CNN journalists arrested while reporting on Minneapolis protests live on air

Late Thursday in Minneapolis, cheering protesters torched a police station that the department abandoned as three days of violent protests spread following the death of George Floyd.

Published: 29th May 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 07:05 PM

Minneapolis protests

Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MINNEAPOLIS: The Minnesota State Patrol on Friday arrested a CNN television crew as they reported on violent protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Atlanta-based CNN said that the crew, which included CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, was released later Friday morning.

While live on air, Jimenez was handcuffed and led away.

A producer and a photojournalist for CNN have also led away in handcuffs.

ALSO READ | George Floyd death: Violent protests continue for third consecutive day, spread beyond Minneapolis

CNN's communications team earlier said on Twitter that the crew was arrested 'for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves' a clear violation of their First Amendment rights.

The Minnesota State Patrol did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call Friday morning from The Associated Press seeking more information on the arrests.

Late Thursday in Minneapolis, cheering protesters torched a police station that the department abandoned as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St.Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the US.

