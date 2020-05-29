STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israel warns to not 'slip into complacency' after COVID-19 outbreak reported at reopened schools

The ministry reported another 64 cases late Thursday after weeks of steady improvement when the total number of active cases dropped below 2,000.

Published: 29th May 2020 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israel's Health Ministry is warning people not to "slip into complacency" about the coronavirus after recording a spike in new cases.

The ministry reported another 64 cases late Thursday after weeks of steady improvement when the total number of active cases dropped below 2,000.

New outbreaks have been linked to schools, which recently reopened after weeks of lockdown.

Israel imposed sweeping restrictions on travel and movement in mid-March.

It has reported about 16,900 cases and 284 deaths.

Authorities have lifted most of the restrictions in recent weeks.

This week bars, restaurants, pools and hotels were allowed to reopen.

Authorities are urging people to wear masks in public and practice social distancing, but in recent days many have appeared to ignore the rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Israel covid 19 COVID 19 coronavirus Israel
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp