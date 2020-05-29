Israel warns to not 'slip into complacency' after COVID-19 outbreak reported at reopened schools

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israel's Health Ministry is warning people not to "slip into complacency" about the coronavirus after recording a spike in new cases.

The ministry reported another 64 cases late Thursday after weeks of steady improvement when the total number of active cases dropped below 2,000.

New outbreaks have been linked to schools, which recently reopened after weeks of lockdown.

Israel imposed sweeping restrictions on travel and movement in mid-March.

It has reported about 16,900 cases and 284 deaths.

Authorities have lifted most of the restrictions in recent weeks.

This week bars, restaurants, pools and hotels were allowed to reopen.

Authorities are urging people to wear masks in public and practice social distancing, but in recent days many have appeared to ignore the rules.