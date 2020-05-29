STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Love in the time of COVID-19: Brazilians say 'I do' at drive-through weddings to avoid contracting virus

The drive-thru marriage perhaps wasn't the romantic vision the Blanks had imagined, but it is one of few possibilities in the era of the new coronavirus.

Published: 29th May 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ayrton, left, and Natasha, wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, pose for a photo after their drive-thru wedding at the registry office in the neighborhood of Santa Cruz in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Ayrton, left, and Natasha, wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, pose for a photo after their drive-thru wedding at the registry office in the neighborhood of Santa Cruz in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO: For João Blank and Erica Blank's first kiss as husband and wife, they didn't lock lips.

The couple could only press their face masks together while sitting in the back of a hatchback, where they had just been wed.

A Brazilian notary public hovering outside the car presided over Thursday's ceremony.

The drive-thru marriage perhaps wasn't the romantic vision the Blanks had imagined, but it is one of few possibilities in the era of the new coronavirus.

People have begun turning to this unconventional union at a notary in Santa Cruz, a neighbourhood on the western outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, since the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus started battering Brazil.

On Thursday alone, 15 couples were married at its drive-thru.

"We're very happy because we didn't think we wedding date would come so soon," said Erica Blank, 24, who works in a pet shop.

Havner Rodrigues, right, and Simone Soares exchange rings during their drive-thru wedding at the registry office of the neighborhood of Santa Cruz in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2020. Couples have begun turning to this unconventional union since the COVID-19 pandemic started battering Brazil.  (Photo | AP)

"We found out a week ago that we would get married and it was so good!" Rio de Janeiro state is Brazil's second hardest-hit state by the pandemic, with nearly 45,000 people infected, according to the official tally.

Experts say that is a significant undercount due to lack of testing.

There have been almost 5,000 deaths.

Because most states have prohibited large gatherings in their effort to curb the spread of the virus, many Brazilians have been forced to delay traditional wedding ceremonies or seek safe alternatives.

Rio and at least six other states have enacted regulations allowing matrimony via video conferences.

In Sao Paulo, a notary public can visit couples in their homes so they can sign all requisite documents before such weddings.

But the notary in Santa Cruz is the only one that has created a drive-thru, according to Brazil's national association of civil registrations.

The ceremony lasts about five minutes, with couples reading their vows, exchanging rings and sealing it with a kiss.

Couples are choosing the drive-thru ceremony for several reasons, said Alessandra Lapoente, the notary who officiated at the Blank wedding.

In most cases, a couple had set a date but their ceremony was torpedoed by the pandemic.

They prefer to go through with the wedding instead of lingering in limbo, unsure of when a traditional ceremony might be possible.

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Thiago do Nascimento, right, and Keilla de Almeida kiss during their drive-thru wedding at the registry office in the neighborhood of Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Others want quick access to their partner's health insurance plan, a hot commodity in the midst of a pandemic, Lapoente said.

"We saw the need to create a way to hold a safe celebration that was fast and within regulations," Lapoente said.

"We made the ceremony brief, but with all the requirements, and everyone leaves happy."

Their ceremony completed, the Blanks happily drove away.

Three more cars waited in a line, each with couples awaiting their turn to say "I do".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown weddings Drive thru weddings Brazil coronavirus cases Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp