STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan brewery resumes exports after two months of COVID-19 lockdown

The company noted that demand in Africa, the company's largest export market, was largely unaffected with buyers requesting urgent deliveries.

Published: 29th May 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Beer

Sri Lanka's Lion Brewery has resumed exports after the island nation eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions. (Representational Image)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Lion Brewery has resumed exports after the island nation eased a two-month lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported on Friday.

In an official statement, Lion Breweries said that the resumption of economic activities has allowed the company to ship to markets in Australia, Canada, South Korea, Uganda, United Arab Emirates and the US, rpeorts Xinhua news agency.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

"Global consumers and Sri Lankans living overseas can now again enjoy world-class Lion beers," Lion Brewery said.

The company noted that demand in Africa, the company's largest export market, was largely unaffected with buyers requesting urgent deliveries.

The company reported a record 49 per cent growth in exports in the last financial year and aims to further diversify its export markets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp