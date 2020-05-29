Sri Lankan brewery resumes exports after two months of COVID-19 lockdown

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Lion Brewery has resumed exports after the island nation eased a two-month lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported on Friday.

In an official statement, Lion Breweries said that the resumption of economic activities has allowed the company to ship to markets in Australia, Canada, South Korea, Uganda, United Arab Emirates and the US, rpeorts Xinhua news agency.



"Global consumers and Sri Lankans living overseas can now again enjoy world-class Lion beers," Lion Brewery said.

The company noted that demand in Africa, the company's largest export market, was largely unaffected with buyers requesting urgent deliveries.

The company reported a record 49 per cent growth in exports in the last financial year and aims to further diversify its export markets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.