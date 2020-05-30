STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

13 Colombian presidential palace staffers test COVID-19 positive

Five of the infected people belong to the Administrative Department of the Presidency, while the other eight are security guards at Casa de Narino.

Published: 30th May 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Diana Lopez imparts a one-hour class through Bacata Stereo radio station during the lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Funza, Colombia, Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Diana Lopez imparts a one-hour class through Bacata Stereo radio station during the lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Funza, Colombia, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BOGOTA: Thirteen people who work at the Colobian presidential palace or Casa de Narino have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, government officials said.

Five of the infected people belong to the Administrative Department of the Presidency, while the other eight are security guards at Casa de Narino, Efe news quoted the officials as saying on Friday.

The 13 individuals were currently self-isolating in their homes.

"On Wednesday, tests were conducted on the president of the Republic, his advisers, support team, as well as the people who make up the president's primary security team, all with negative results," the government said in a statement.

Doctors are monitoring the condition of the 13 infected employees and the pandemic health-safety protocols remain in effect, limiting to 20 per cent the proportion of the staff present in the palace on any given day.

The government disclosed last week that a Casa de Narino security guard and 13 soldiers from the Presidential Guard Battalion tested positive for coronavirus.

On that occasion, neither President Ivan Duque nor anyone in his inner circle were tested because none of them had been exposed to the infected people, though samples were taken from several presidential bodyguards.

The pace of COVID-19 contagion in Colombia has accelerated and a record 1,262 new cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the total to 25,366.

Colombia's death toll from the illness stands at 822.

With the number of new infections topping 1,000 for three days running, the Colombian government announced on Thursday night that the restrictions on movement and activity imposed on March 25 would continue until July 1.

The national lockdown, which came weeks after Colombia's mayors and provincial governors began taking action to contain the pandemic, was originally scheduled to end on May 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Colombia Colombian Presidential palace coronavirus
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp