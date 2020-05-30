STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China slams Trump for threatening to slap sanctions on Chinese students

Trump said that he would make an announcement about China on Friday with administration officials saying he is considering a months-old proposal to revoke the visas of Chinese students.

Published: 30th May 2020 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Friday termed US President Donald Trump's threat to slap sanctions on its students in America as racist, saying it is a brazen political persecution and reminiscent of the McCarthy era.

According to the reports, the Trump administration may expel thousands of Chinese graduate students enrolled at American universities and impose sanctions against some Chinese officials amidst tensions between the two countries over the COVID-19 pandemic, trade, human rights and Hong Kong.

Trump said that he would make an announcement about China on Friday with administration officials saying he is considering a months-old proposal to revoke the visas of Chinese students affiliated with the educational institutions linked to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) or the Chinese intelligence.

Reacting to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that bilateral people-to-people exchanges are often criticised by the US, which runs counter to the supposed openness and liberalism preached by it.

He pointed out that the plan exposes a deep-rooted "Cold War" and zero-sum mentality that permeates the thinking of some Americans.

"It makes people wonder if the notorious era of McCarthyism is making a comeback in the US?" Zhao asked, warning the US not to violate the legal rights of the Chinese students in America.

The move is racist and would be a brazen political persecution, he said.

McCarthyism is the practice of making accusations of subversion or treason without proper regard for evidence.

The US leaders have said they would protect the Chinese nationals, including students in the US, and asserted that those students are of vital importance to the US education system, Zhao said.

"The remarks linger, but the US seems to want to go back on its promises," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald trump US chine relations Chinese graduate students US
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp