STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus global tally nears 6 million mark, deaths surge past to 3,64,000

Currently, the US has 1,747,087 confirmed cases and 102,836 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world.

Published: 30th May 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks take an escalator to the second floor of the Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 29, 2020.

People wearing face masks take an escalator to the second floor of the Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 29, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: The total number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 6 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 364,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 5,927,255 while the death toll increased to 364,933, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Currently, the US has 1,747,087 confirmed cases and 102,836 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world, according to the CSSE.

Meanwhile in terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 465,166 infections.

This was followed by Russia (465,166), the UK (272,607), Spain (238,564), Italy (232,248), France (186,923), Germany (182,922), India (173,491), Turkey (162,120), Iran (146,668), and Peru (141,779), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 38,243 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,229), France (28,717), Brazil (27,878) and Spain (27,121).

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus global tally coronavirus cases COVID 19 US coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp