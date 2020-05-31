STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

200-year-old Hindu temple in Karachi a source of livelihood for enterprising Muslim youths

The temple is important for the Hindus as according to Ramesh Vankwani of the Pakistan Hindu Council it is also a sacred place for performing funerals and other religious rituals by the sea.

Published: 31st May 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
By PTI

KARACHI: A 200-year-old temple here in Pakistan's largest metropolis is not only an important place of worship for the minority Hindu community in the country but also a source of livelihood for the young and enterprising Muslim boys in the area.

Members of the Hindu community visit the Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir located at the Native Jetty bridge close to the Karachi Port regularly for worship and during religious festivals, and this has given an unusual livelihood for the local Muslim boys.

The temple is important for the Hindus as according to Ramesh Vankwani of the Pakistan Hindu Council it is also a sacred place for performing funerals and other religious rituals by the sea.

"It is the only temple located at the banks of a creek in Karachi," said Vankwani, who is also a member of the National Assembly.

"This temple is important because we Hindus need access to seawater as one of the essential things to perform worship.

We throw many objects into the seawater as part of our rituals," said the lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shafiq, a local Muslim youth, said Hindus who come to the temple throw many things including valuables into the seawater under the bridge as part of their rituals and this means the local boys can earn their livelihood by collecting them from the Arabian Sea.

Shafiq, 20, and 17-year old Ali along with some others dive into the sea from time to time to retrieve the objects thrown by the worshippers and visitors to the temple.

According to Shafiq, the boys have found gold jewellery, silver ornaments, coins and other valuable objects from the seawater.

"We have now trained ourselves and become expert divers, swimmers and can keep underwater and hold our breath for a long time as we search for the objects, he said.

Asked whether the visitors to the temple or its caretakers object to them retrieving and taking away objects given as part of religious rituals, Ali said sometimes they are shouted at and told to go away.

"When the heat is on we disappear for a few days but return to our spot under the bridge. We remain here till the temple is open for worship. Throughout the day we are in the seawater searching for the thrown objects," he said.

Asked what they did with the objects retrieved from the sea, he said they sold them.

"We have found many things in the sea in the last few years. The Hindus who come here are very devoted in their worship and to their rituals," Shafiq said.

But Ali complained that these days there was no rush at the temple due to the coronavirus pandemic and it has made their livelihood more difficult.

"Nowadays there is less rush because of the coronavirus problem. We also follow social distancing for the devotees. We don't allow more than four or five people into the temple at same time," explained Vivek, one of the caretakers at the ancient temple.

Eight years ago, the Sindh High Court stopped the Karachi Port Trust authorities from demolishing the temple when a big recreation spot and food court, now known as Grand Port, was being built close to the temple.

Pakistan is home to several temples revered by Hindus.

The Katas Raj temple in the northeastern Chakwal district and Sadhu Bela temple in southern Sukkur district are the two most-visited sites by Hindus, who form the biggest minority community in the Muslim-majority Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.

However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karachi Pakistan Pakistani Hindus Pakistan minorities temple
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp