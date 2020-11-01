STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

French Muslims, stigmatised by terror attacks, feel under pressure

A spotlight of suspicion was trained on them again even before the latest acts of extremist violence, including two beheadings.

Published: 01st November 2020 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

A demonstrator displays on his back a portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration in Paris.

A demonstrator displays on his back a portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: The pressure rises with each gruesome attack. After three in five weeks, France's Muslims are feeling squeezed.

A spotlight of suspicion was trained on them again even before the latest acts of extremist violence, including two beheadings.

President Emmanuel Macron has forged ahead with his effort to rid Islam in France of extremists, part of a project he labels "separatism," a term that makes Muslims wince.

Amid intensifying rhetoric and fresh attacks by outsiders, including the killings of three people Thursday at a Catholic church in Nice, Muslims in France have kept their heads down and chins up.

But deep down, some are squirming, feeling they are being held responsible.

"It's worrisome for Muslims," said Hicham Benaissa, a sociologist who specialises in Islam in the workplace.

Within his network, he said, some "talk about leaving France. The situation is tense. There is fear."

Islam is the second religion in France, which has the largest Muslim population in Western Europe.

But the country's estimated 5 million Muslims have walked a delicate line in search of full acceptance in what for many is their nation of birth.

Discrimination casts a shadow over some and is an outright barrier to mainstream life for others.

France's cherished value of secularism, which is meant to ensure religious freedom, has in recent years been used by the state to reign in customs practiced by some Muslims.

The president's proposed law may mean further tinkering with the 1905 secularism law born out of a conflict with the powerful Roman Catholic clergy.

Macron has prompted angry protests and calls for boycotts of French products this past week from South Asia to the Mideast.

He is accused of spreading anti-Muslim sentiment, notably while eulogizing the teacher who was decapitated near Paris, by defending the French right to caricaturise Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

Samuel Paty was attacked outside his school Oct 16 by a teenage refugee of Chechen origin for showing the caricatures in a civics class.

A young Tunisian man killed three people Thursday inside the basilica in the southern city of Nice, beheading one woman, The series of bloodletting began Sept 25 when a young Pakistani refugee injured two people outside the former Charlie Hebdo newsroom office in Paris.

In January 2015, attackers massacred 12 people there after the paper published caricatures of the prophet.

That trial is underway.

Words of solidarity from France's Muslim leaders have been unfailing.

The attack "touched brothers and sisters who were praying to their lord. I am deeply Christian today," said the imam of Nice's Ar-Rahma Mosque, Otman Aissaoui.

But, "once again we are stigmatised, and people move so fast to lump things together," Aissaoui also said, reflecting the deepening discomfort of France's Muslims, most from former French colonies in North Africa.

Muslims "are neither guilty nor responsible . We shouldn't have to justify ourselves," said Abdallah Zekri, an official of the French Council for the Muslim Faith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron France Terror Attack Nice Terror Attack
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp