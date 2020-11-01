STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,636,781 wirh 18,665 new cases

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 1.2 percent

Published: 01st November 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus leave a subway in Moscow, Russia

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus leave a subway in Moscow, Russia (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW:  Russia has recorded 18,665 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,636,781, the response center said on Sunday.

The last such record was registered on Friday at 18,283.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been 18,665 [newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 85 regions, including 4,640 detected cases (24.9 percent) without clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of cases has risen to 1,636,781.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 1.2 percent

