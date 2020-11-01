STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore's coronavirus tally rises to 58,019 with new cases

As on Saturday, 42 patients were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while 32 were isolated and cared for in community facilities for mild symptoms.

Published: 01st November 2020 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

The positivity rate is around 6 per cent, which is a good sign, said an official (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported four imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the nationwide coronavirus tally to 58,019, the health ministry said.

There was no local infection of the coronavirus.

All the new patients had been under stay home notice, the ministry said.

As many as 57,913 patients have recovered so far, the ministry said.

The health ministry on Saturday announced the closure of a cluster at foreign workers' Kian Teck dormitory after no new case linked to the cluster was reported since the past 28 days.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from COVID-19 complications, while 15 people who tested positive have died of other causes.

