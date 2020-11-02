STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian national accused of molesting compatriot woman in UAE admits to crime

The 32-year-old Indian housewife testified that she was walking to her residence when she realised that the defendant was following her.

Published: 02nd November 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

During interrogation, the defendant admitted to abusing the victim. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DUBAI: A 39-year-old Indian national has been charged with molesting a compatriot woman inside an elevator in the UAE, according to a media report on Monday.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the Indian visitor, who was not identified, followed his countrywoman into the lift at a residential building in Al Nahda before touching her inappropriately, Gulf News reported.

"I entered the lift of my building and he followed me. We were alone and he touched my body. I yelled when the door opened and escaped to my apartment," said the woman in official records.

The woman said that her husband called the Dubai Police when he came to know about the incident.

The police later traced the Indian man.

During interrogation, the defendant admitted to abusing the victim.

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with sexually molesting the victim.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 27.

