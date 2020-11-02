STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan Opposition alliance asked to postpone Peshawar rally

The Opposition alliance has accused that Khan was installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago.

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: An alliance of Opposition parties in Pakistan has been asked by a minister in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to postpone their upcoming rally in Peshawar against Prime Minister Imran Khan due to threats of a possible terrorist attack.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties formed on September 20, has launched a three-phased anti-government movement under an “action plan” to remove the Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

The PDM, which earlier held rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta, plans its next demonstration in Peshawar on November 22.

The provincial minister for Labour and Culture Shokat Yusafzai is urging the alliance to postpone the rally due to security threats.

The leaders of the PDM ignored the request of the Labour Minister and adopted silent posture over it.

The political pundits believed that Yusafzai is not of the calibre to ask the Opposition leaders to postpone the rally and wanted the request should come from the top hierarchy of the ruling party.

The Opposition alliance has accused that Khan was installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago.

The Pakistan military has repeatedly denied meddling in politics. Khan also denies the army helped him win the election. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Opposition alliance Peshawar rally Pakistan PM Imran Khan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp