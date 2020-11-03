STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Norway's ex-politician Terje Rod Larsen resigns as think tank CEO over Jeffrey Epstein link

The former UN undersecretary-general and top Mideast envoy has said the USD 130,000 personal loan was repaid in full from his own funds.

Published: 03rd November 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Norwegian diplomat and politician Terje Rod Larsen

Former Norwegian diplomat and politician Terje Rod Larsen (Photo | @ipinst, Twitter)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Former Norwegian diplomat and politician Terje Rod Larsen, an architect of the Oslo peace accords, has resigned as president and CEO of the International Peace Institute and apologised for his "failed judgment" in securing donations from foundations related to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.

The think tank's board of directors, chaired by former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, said in a statement that Rød Larsen also apologized for securing his own personal loan from Epstein in 2013 "neither of which the board was aware of."

The former UN undersecretary-general and top Mideast envoy has said the USD 130,000 personal loan was repaid in full from his own funds.

The board said in the Oct. 29 statement that "Epstein's crimes were hideous. The notion that IPI would be in any way engaged with such an odious character is repugnant to the institution's core values."

It said Epstein's foundations donated more than USD 30 million to dozens of charitable and teaching institutions before his death in the summer of 2019 and many kept some or all of the money.

But the IPI board announced that it would donate a sum equivalent to any donations to programs that support victims of human trafficking and sexual assault.

The board said its financial officers confirmed that IPI never made a payment to Epstein.

It said a global accounting firm will be commissioned "to conduct an immediate audit of IPI's finances to make sure that all Epstein foundation donations have been identified." The Norwegian business newspaper DN first reported the close ties between Rød Larsen, IPI and Epstein.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Terje Rod Larsen Jeffrey Epstein
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp