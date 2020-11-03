STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK raises terror threat level to 'severe' after attacks in Austria, France

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel described the action as a "precautionary measure" following terror attacks in France last week and in Austria this week.

Published: 03rd November 2020 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

In this file dated Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, British Lawmaker Priti Patel, the Home Secretary leaves 10 Downing Street in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK's terror threat level was raised from "substantial" to "severe" on Tuesday, the second-highest alert level which means an attack is now judged to be "highly likely".

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel described the action as a "precautionary measure" following terror attacks in France last week and in Austria this week.

"The British public should be alert but not alarmed," said Patel, as she confirmed there would now be "more visible policing across the country".

"That is right in light of the threat going up. the public should not be alarmed, this is a precautionary measure," she said.

"As I've said before, we face a real and serious threat in the UK from terrorism.I would ask the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police," she said.

The move follows Monday night's shooting in Vienna in which four people died.

Last week, three others died in a knife attack in Nice, France, and a teacher was murdered in the French capital Paris last month.

Assessments of terror threat levels are taken by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), part of the MI5 intelligence service, which makes its recommendations independently from the government.

They range between five categories of low, moderate, substantial, severe and critical.

The UK's terrorism threat level was raised to the highest rating, "critical", in the days following the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

The threat level remained at the second highest rating, "severe", until last November last year when it was downgraded to "substantial", where it has stayed until now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Austria Terror Attack France Terror Attack
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp