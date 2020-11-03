STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK to test all Liverpool residents for COVID-19

The first pilot of city-wide testing in England was made possible by the dramatic increase in testing capacity and new technologies.

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Clemintine Banks changes gloves after handing a ballot to a person who tested positive during curbside voting at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners.

Clemintine Banks changes gloves after handing a ballot to a person who tested positive during curbside voting at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The British government plans to trial a new citywide coronavirus testing program in Liverpool, offering regular testing to everyone who lives and works in the city of 500,000 in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Testing will take place throughout the city using a variety of technologies, including new methods that can provide results in an hour or less.

The Department of Health says, “these more advanced tests will help identify infectious individuals who are not displaying symptoms … so they can self-isolate and prevent the virus from spreading.”

The Liverpool trial is seen as a test of how Britain might be able to roll out mass testing across the country, which is battling a surge in coronavirus infections. England is scheduled to begin a second national lockdown on Thursday.

Liverpool has one of the highest infection rates in England, with more than 410 cases per 100,000 people.

