US polls 2020: Twitter hides Trump's tweet accusing Biden campaign of 'stealing' election

The tweet, said the social media giant, violates a rule rolled out for this election that requires such tweets to be backed by calls from at least two of seven specified news organizations.

Published: 04th November 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Twitter on Wednesday placed a "disputed" label on a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he accused the rival Biden campaign of trying to "steal" the tightly-contested 2020 presidential elections.

In his first reaction to the election results, Trump tweeted, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

The tweet was placed behind a warning on the president's account that the content shared is "disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Twitter has taken similar action against Trump's account in the past. Facebook also flagged the post of president Trump.

"Final results may be different from initial vote counts, as ballots counting will continue for days and weeks," Facebook said, quoting Bipartisan Policy Center.

The social media giant also flagged the second post by Trump in which he claimed that he is winning big and will soon make a statement.

"I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!" he said.

Flagging the post, Facebook said, "the winner of the 2000 US Presidential Election has not been projected."

Earlier, Twitter pinned a warning on a Trump campaign tweet declaring victory in the battleground state of South Carolina, saying it was premature and not confirmed by official sources.

A message under the tweet, in which the campaign trumpeted that Trump had won the Southern state, said "official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted," the Politico reported.

US Presidential Election 2020 Live updates

The action came even as multiple news outlets - including The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and POLITICO - have similarly projected that President Trump will win the state, the report said.

The tweet, said the social media giant, violates a rule rolled out for this election that requires such tweets to be backed by calls from at least two of seven specified news organizations.

Twitter, though, left alone a similar Trump campaign tweet declaring victory in Florida because, the company said, it included a nod to one of Twitter's seven approved race callers.

The US' biggest social media companies have in recent days said that so-called premature declarations of victory were one of their primary concerns headed into this fraught Election Day, especially on a night expected to be full of close contests across the country.

A final verdict on who wins the presidency could take days or weeks depending on how the vote-counting, recounts and assorted court battles play out.

During the election campaign, Trump had accused the big tech companies of taking sides of Biden. He had alleged that the big tech companies do not want him to win the presidential elections.

When reports last came in, Trump had 174 electoral college votes, trailing behind 213 of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Trump was projected to win two major battleground States, Florida and Ohio. He was leading in several other battleground States of North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nevada.

Biden was leading in Arizona and Minnesota.

