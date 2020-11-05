STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

65-year-old Di Sanh Duong first person to be charged under Australian foreign interference law

Police would not name the country, but the legislation largely targets China's growing influence.

Published: 05th November 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Australia flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

MELBOURNE: A 65-year-old man has become the first person to be charged under Australia's foreign interference laws that were passed two years ago, police said Thursday.

Di Sanh Duong has a relationship with a foreign intelligence agency, an Australian Federal Police statement said.

Police would not name the country, but the legislation largely targets China's growing influence.

Doung was charged in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday with preparing for a foreign interference offense, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

He was released on bail to appear in court again in March.

The charge followed a yearlong investigation by the Counter Foreign Interference Task Force which was led by the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the nation's domestic spy agency, and federal police, the statement said.

"The CFI Task Force has taken preventative action to disrupt this individual at an early stage," police Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney said.

"Foreign interference is contrary to Australia's national interest, it goes to the heart of our democracy," he said.

"It is corrupting and deceptive, and goes beyond routine diplomatic influence practiced by governments." Australia passed laws in 2018 that ban covert foreign interference in domestic politics and make industrial espionage for a foreign power a crime.

The laws offended the nation's most important trading partner, China.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia Australia foreign interference law
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp