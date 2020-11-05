STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chinese President Xi to attend virtual summit of SCO heads of state

Published: 05th November 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the virtual summit of the SCO council of heads of state and put forth his proposals to consolidate solidarity, mutual trust, strengthen multilateralism and promote the steady development of the grouping in the post-COVID-19 era.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit over video link will be organised by Russia, which will also host a virtual summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) leaders on November 17.

Addressing a special media briefing here on Thursday on the attendance of Xi at the SCO summit, China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said that the Chinese President will discuss with other leaders new approaches and measures to tackle risks and challenges, and promote security, stability and development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in the virtual summit on November 10, the first multilateral meeting to be attended by Modi and Xi since the border standoff began in eastern Ladakh in May.

Le ruled out bilateral meetings during the summit as it is a virtual summit and hoped for the resumption of face-to-face meetings in the post-COVID-19 phase.

He said that Xi will put forward proposals at the summit to consolidate solidarity and mutual trust, and deepen cooperation in all areas, strengthen multilateralism, and sound and steady development of the SCO in the post-pandemic era.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have seen COVID-19 making an impact on the countries in the region and beyond.

This is a common threat and challenge. The SCO countries will deepen solidarity and coordination including policy coordination, take effective measure in the joint efforts to promote regional security and development," Le said.

The SCO will also strive to deepen political and security cooperation on issues of each other's core interests, and the SCO countries give each other stronger support, firmly oppose external interference in member countries' internal affairs, he said.

On combating three forces of terrorism, separatism and religious extremism, countering narcotics and ensuring information security, member countries will further coordinate their positions, take joint actions and secure regional peace and stability, he said.

In the post-pandemic phase, the SCO countries will explore effective ways to restart economic activities, ensure stable performance of supply and production chains, Le added.

The meeting will be held in the backdrop of the stalemate in the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh, which has affected the relations between the two neighbouring countries.

China-dominated SCO is an eight-nation regional grouping that represents around 42 per cent of the world's population and 20 per cent of the global GDP.

China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are the founding members of the SCO.

India and Pakistan were admitted into the Beijing-headquartered grouping in 2017.

India will host the virtual meeting of the SCO heads of the government on November 30 in which Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is expected to take part.

