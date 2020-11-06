STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Top Chinese official praises Carrie Lam for 'stabilising' Hong Kong

Hong Kong was wracked by protests last year demanding fully democratic elections and opposing China's expanding influence in city affairs.

Published: 06th November 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Kong leader Carrie Lam received credit from a top Chinese official on Friday for restoring order and reviving the economy in the semi-autonomous territory.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, meeting Lam on the last day of her four-day visit to Beijing, said that her government had "overcome all kinds of difficulties and dealt with the challenges".

Hong Kong was wracked by protests last year demanding fully democratic elections and opposing China's expanding influence in city affairs.

Lam, who was picked as leader by a committee dominated by pro-Beijing members, was accused of being too close to the central government.

China responded by enacting a national security law for Hong Kong earlier this year that has curtailed the protests, which were already dwindling because of COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

Han, one of seven members of the ruling Communist Party's top leadership body, praised Lam's government for its handling of the pandemic, easing the economic burden on the population, implementing the national security law and protecting the stability of Hong Kong.

Lam was accompanied by several top city officials, which she said demonstrates the breadth of Hong Kong's integration into China's national development.

She was heading to Guangdong, the southern province that borders Hong Kong, later Friday for economic talks on the Greater Bay Area, a region that also includes nearby Macao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong Carrie Lam
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp