US elections 2020: #Trumpmeltdown trends on Twitter as Joe Biden pulls ahead

The President Trump post-election-day show turned into a full-fledged spectacle on Twitter. Expectedly, memes, short videos and posts on the "#TrumpMeltdown" went viral. 

Published: 06th November 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

With Biden claiming the lead in the Republican stronghold of Georgia and the possibility of the Democrat Presidential contender edging ahead in Pennsylvania emerging, the President Trump post-election-day show turned into a full-fledged spectacle on Twitter. 

Trump's social media account lit up like the fourth of July fireworks with Twitter flagging every other post of the President as 'disputed.. and misleading". 

Trump wrote, "I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!"

There were many more. And when Twitter got active, they too came in the firing line. "Twitter is out of control, made possivle though the government gist of section 230!" the 45th President of the United States of America tweeted.

Trump had in a press conference on Friday morning IST also questioned the election and drawn the distinction between 'legal' votes and those cast by mail, which he framed "illegal". 

Many television channels in the US stopped broadcasting the misleading press briefing. 

According to the Guardian's fact-checker article, Trump had alleged that “We’re hearing stories that are horror stories … We think there is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and so much proof."

It was in keeping with the Trump script. BBC observed that he had posted more than 70 tweets questioning mail-in voting from April. Voter fraud or "rigged" elections were constant refrains.

He walked off immediately after the conference without taking any questions or providing evidence to back his claims. 

One of his main talking points was how the vote counting had spilled over beyond election day. Well, this was but expected in an election where almost 103 million were cast early and with a significant number of these being mail-in votes.

Twitter has been flooded with memes, short videos and posts on the "#TrumpMeltdown" even before news emerged that Biden was in the lead in the key state of Pennsylvania. 

Live: Biden pulls ahead in record-breaking and contentious Presidential election

