STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

WATCH | Indian-origin minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan greets New Zealand parliament in Malayalam

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to share a three-year-old video from the NZ parliament. 

Published: 06th November 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan

New Zealand minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Malayalis are now in the New Zealand Parliament too. 

Ernakulam native Priyanca Radhakrishnan created another record by being the first person in the New Zealand Parliament to speak Malayalam in her address. 

The 41-year-old is a second-time MP in Jacinda Ardern's cabinet and has been given three key portfolios including community and voluntary sector, diversity, inclusion and ethnic communities, youth. 

She is also an associate minister for social development and employment.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to share a three-year-old video from the NZ parliament. 

In the video from November 2017, the minister said in broken Malayalam, "Dear friends, my love-filled wishes."

After facing trouble getting past "suhruthukalkkum (friends)" she pulled through okay-ish, understandably so, as she grew up in Singapore. 

Priyanca is the daughter of Paravoor Madavanaparambu Raman Radhakrishnan and Usha.

ALSO READ: Hailing from Paravoor, Priyanca Radhakrishnan makes socialist statement in NZ

Even though she has her roots in Paravoor, most of her relatives are based in Chennai - where she was born.  

Her great grandfather was associated with Left politics in the state where he played a crucial role in the formation of Kerala.

She moved to New Zealand to pursue her master’s degree in development studies from Victoria University of Wellington. 

(With inputs from ENS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanca Radhakrishnan New Zealand New Zealand Parliament Malayali New Zealand Malayalam
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp