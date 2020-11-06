WATCH | Indian-origin minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan greets New Zealand parliament in Malayalam

By Online Desk

Malayalis are now in the New Zealand Parliament too.

Ernakulam native Priyanca Radhakrishnan created another record by being the first person in the New Zealand Parliament to speak Malayalam in her address.

The 41-year-old is a second-time MP in Jacinda Ardern's cabinet and has been given three key portfolios including community and voluntary sector, diversity, inclusion and ethnic communities, youth.

She is also an associate minister for social development and employment.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to share a three-year-old video from the NZ parliament.

In the video from November 2017, the minister said in broken Malayalam, "Dear friends, my love-filled wishes."

After facing trouble getting past "suhruthukalkkum (friends)" she pulled through okay-ish, understandably so, as she grew up in Singapore.

Priyanca is the daughter of Paravoor Madavanaparambu Raman Radhakrishnan and Usha.

Even though she has her roots in Paravoor, most of her relatives are based in Chennai - where she was born.

Her great grandfather was associated with Left politics in the state where he played a crucial role in the formation of Kerala.

She moved to New Zealand to pursue her master’s degree in development studies from Victoria University of Wellington.

(With inputs from ENS)