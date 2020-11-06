STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

What does a smaller majority in House mean?

The Democrats have a number of theories about what went wrong. Some say they didn't fight hard enough against the Republican message that they want socialism.

Published: 06th November 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The counting isn't over yet, but Democrats in Congress are already asking what went wrong. That's because it's looking like their expected gains in the House aren't happening. And while Democrats are likely to retain control for two more years, their current 232-197 majority could easily shrink.

WHAT'S THE PRACTICAL EFFECT?
Well, what it means is that Speaker Pelosi and her Democratic leadership team are going to have less of a margin of error to pass legislation. Pelosi likes to say that votes are the "currency of the realm," and when you have less of them to spend it can make passing bills harder. You're often likely to lose votes from your own side, especially on difficult issues, and Republicans often vote in lockstep against Democratic bills.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR NANCY PELOSI?
She had been widely expected to easily win another term as speaker in January, but having a smaller majority means she'll have fewer votes to spare. No challengers to her position have emerged, however, and some Democrats are saying they don't expect to see one. After all, Democrats still seem to have won the majority. 

WHAT DID EVERYONE MISS?
It's probably too early to say. The Democrats have a number of theories about what went wrong. Some say they didn't fight hard enough against the Republican message that they want socialism. Others are frustrated that they were told not to knock on doors during the pandemic and instead rely on virtual events. Some say they made a mistake by not passing more virus aid before the election, and others say the party just hasn't come to terms with what makes President Donald Trump so popular among a large swath of voters. So they have to figure out where to go from here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Democrats us presidential elections Joe Biden donald trump
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp